Afternoon rain chances with seasonable highs to end holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will slowly fizzle out Saturday evening. Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.
Partly cloudy skies for your Sunday with scattered shower and storm chances returning by afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s. Feels like readings will approach 105° in some areas during the afternoon.
Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances continue through all of next week. Seasonable highs in the low to mid 90s will continue.
We’re closely watching potential tropical development by mid to late next week. A tropical low may develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico and move inland by late-week into the weekend. It’s something we’re watching closely, but at the very least it has the potential to bring South Georgia heavy rainfall. Stay tuned.
