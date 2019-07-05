What you need to know about Moultrie’s fireworks restrictions

Moultrie, Ga. (WALB) - Fire specialists with the city of Moultrie said that when you’re out shooting fireworks, you should check with local law enforcement officials to see if you are in the correct location for setting off explosive.
Setting them off in the wrong places could cost you fines and it’s also illegal to handle fireworks if you’re under the age of 16.
Fire Inspector Mitchell Williams said that shooting fireworks in neighborhoods or streets is a a big no-no.
“Shell cases and everything are falling from the sky and a lot of times they tend to still have some ember stuck in them some hot embers. They may be smaller than you think. If they land in an area like dry brush or rooftops or anything like that, sometimes but not all the times, you have the tendency to start spot fires,” explained Williams. “I hope everyone has a good time and again follow the safe guide lines for shooting fireworks.”
Williams said that in certain areas in the city such as gas stations, medical facilities and more can cost you a city fine.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.