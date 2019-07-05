Valdosta man arrested for rape, other offenses

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested on a number of sex offenses, including rape, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Gilberto Valencia, 44, was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation and other charges.
The charges stemmed from an incident with an underage victim, who had been the victim of sexual assault for over a year, according to police.
An investigation found that Valencia had sexual contact with the victim numerous times for a year.
The victim said other incidents happened outside of Valdosta. The police department said they are working with another other law enforcement agency and more charges could be brought about.
“I am proud of our detectives that worked this case to ensure that this offender will be held accountable for his actions," Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said. “Our thoughts go out to the victim and the victim’s family. They have a long healing process ahead of them.”
Anyone with information on this case is asked to called the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229) 293-3145.
