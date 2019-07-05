Tift Tap House opens for business

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Tap House opened its doors for the first time this week.
Owner Michelle Green said there is significance behind the name of the business.
“The name Tift Tap House came from the Tift that founded Tifton long ago. We felt like paying tribute to them was the best way to honor downtown,” explained Green. “It’s not a bar, it’s not rowdy, it’s just a gathering place. We don’t have customer or employees we have family and friends; and everybody that walks in those doors are a family or friend.”
The restaurant is located in downtown Tifton.
A date is yet to be set for the businesses grand opening.
