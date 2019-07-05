Scattered storms likely for the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms brought some relief from the sizzling holiday heat and humidity across SWGA. The activity ended in time for area fireworks in most areas. Locations along and east of I-75 weren’t so lucky as rain persisted through the evening. There’s a small batch of rain moving south from central Georgia which may enter our northern counties overnight. Otherwise cloudy with warm 70s and muggy.
This active weather pattern takes over with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon for the next 7 days. With holiday celebrations continuing through the weekend keep a plan B. Periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible especially with the slow movement of any storms. Remember when thunder roars, go indoors.
With clouds and rain chances holding the summer heat relaxes with near average highs low-mid 90s while nights remain warm and muggy with lows mid 70s.
