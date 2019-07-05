Scattered storms likely for the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms brought some relief from the sizzling holiday heat and humidity across SWGA. The activity ended in time for area fireworks in most areas. Locations along and east of I-75 weren’t so lucky as rain persisted through the evening. There’s a small batch of rain moving south from central Georgia which may enter our northern counties overnight. Otherwise cloudy with warm 70s and muggy.