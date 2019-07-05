Rain likely over the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity with scattered showers and thunderstorms ended the week. Rain chances hold through the evening.
No changes for the weekend, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Highs top low-mid 90s but feeling more like 100-105. Remember to stay hydrated and cool.
This unsettled weather pattern sticks around next week. Neat to slightly above average temperatures hold highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.
