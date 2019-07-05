Police find female seen licking Blue Bell ice cream in viral video

LUFKIN, Texas (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested the female suspect from a viral social media video that shows her opening a container of Blue Bell ice cream and licking it before putting it back in the grocery store’s freezer case, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
The suspect is a juvenile from San Antonio and has ties to the Lufkin, Texas area through her boyfriend’s family.
Police have also spoken with the suspect’s boyfriend who recorded the video of her licking the ice cream that went viral on social media.
Investigators will not be releasing her identity because she is a juvenile and protected under Texas law.
The case remains under investigation and will soon turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
