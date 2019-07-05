Over $3K in lottery tickets stolen from East Albany store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects broke into an East Albany store and stole over $3,000 worth of lottery tickets, according to an Albany Police Department incident report.
Police responded on June 12 to Neighborhood Grocery in the 700 block of Johnson Road.
The store owner told police his store was broken into and $3,600 worth of lottery tickets were taken. The owner also told police the whole glass door was taken out, the report stated.
The store owner said this was the third time his store has been robbed or burgled and that each incident was caught on surveillance.
Police watched the surveillance footage and saw two black males in black hoodies enter the front door of the store and take lottery tickets, according to the report.
The case was forwarded to investigations, the incident reported stated.
