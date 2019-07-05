No injuries in Americus drive-by shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Thursday afternoon drive-by shooting is under investigation, according to the Americus Police Department.
The incident happened in the 800 block of Georgia Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they learned shots had been fired from a vehicle, according to police.
Officers later learned the shots were fired from a white vehicle that left the area.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Investigative Division at (229) 924-4550 or the Americus Tip Line at (229) 924-4102.
