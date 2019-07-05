No injuries in Americus drive-by shooting

By Jordan Barela | July 5, 2019 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 9:53 AM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Thursday afternoon drive-by shooting is under investigation, according to the Americus Police Department.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Georgia Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned shots had been fired from a vehicle, according to police.

Officers later learned the shots were fired from a white vehicle that left the area.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Investigative Division at (229) 924-4550 or the Americus Tip Line at (229) 924-4102.

