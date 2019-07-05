Man arrested in Albany car dealership theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after taking a car from a West Oglethorpe Boulevard car dealership, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Albert Blake Bentley was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, five counts of theft by taking and entering auto in an incident at Universal Auto Brokers.
A Black Acura MDX was taken.
Police said the suspect searched all of the vehicles at the lot.
The keys were in the car that was taken, according to APD.
