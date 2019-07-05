1 injured in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a shooting at Joe’s Meat Market Friday evening, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD).
Police reported that a 24-year-old victim is being treated for a non-life threatening injury at Crisp Regional Hospital.
WALB was told the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the store located at 1305 South Joe Wright Drive.
CPD said officers are still in the early stages of their investigation.
“We are sill trying to identify the suspects involved and just pinpoint their location and their involvement so that is currently happening as we speak. We are just asking for anybody who has information who have seen something or heard exactly what was going down to reach out to Cordele Police Department,” said Captain Andrew Roufs with CPD.
Police are asking that anyone with any information on the shooting call the department at (229) 276-2921.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as details come in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.