1 dead, 1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person has died and another was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to Maj. Wade Glover, Thomasville Police Department public information officer.
Police said the shooting happened on Feinberg Street around 1:30 p.m.
Officers responded and one victim died on arrival and the other was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Glover said there was an altercation but police are still working to figure out how many people were involved.
There are suspects on the loose but descriptions have not been provided yet, according to Glover.
Police are working to notify family members.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene to get more information.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
