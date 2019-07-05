‘The courage that the drivers had, it speaks volumes to where we’re at now’: Former Valdosta City Schools bus driver happy to have a ‘seat at the table’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Valdosta City Schools (VCS) announced a pay raise for bus drivers.
Last year, VCS bus drivers came together demanding change.
Those drivers and future bus drivers can expect to see a difference in their paychecks.
“They realized what was needed and they had the vision and they had the courage to go forward to making sure the drivers were 100 percent satisfied and happy with their decision making," said Carlton Johnson, the assistant director of transportation.
Johnson was a bus driver last year, when drivers started off making about $9,000 a year.
Drivers also had an additional supplement of $2,000 based on experience.
“It was very strenuous. It was mind boggling to come to work and feel and realize that you’re not given the positive attention that you do deserve," said Johnson.
Johnson and a number of drivers protested the low wages and the working conditions.
“The courage that the drivers had, it speaks volumes to where we’re at now," said Johnson.
Johnson is now the assistant director for transportation. He said he’s been fighting to change the system from within.
“Now, because I’m in a position at the round table to at least help make decisions, we can now be a voice at the table," said Johnson.
With the supplement, drivers can now expect to make a minimum of $15,000 per year starting off.
“Anytime you can support drivers to help in paying their bills and putting food on the table, of course we’re going to always be happy toward that," said Johnson.
Johnson said they have also put other things into place, like their open door policy, to ensure a friendly, respectful and professional environment for drivers. He mentioned that with the new leadership and added changes, that he’s glad to be moving in the right direction.
