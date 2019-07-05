Cooler with scattered PM showers and thunderstorms likely Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Friday South Georgia! Mainly dry this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by the afternoon. Highs will range from 88-94. Heat index values may approach 105 in the warmest areas. Tonight, rain ending with lows in the mid 70s.
Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances continue for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Partly cloudy with highs near 90 on Saturday and low to mid 90s on Sunday.
Those scattered rain chances continue into most of next week with seasonable highs in the low to mid 90s.
