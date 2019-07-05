APD looking for shoplifting suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (ADP) is looking for two suspects that made off with over $700 worth of cologne.
Police responded to a theft by shoplifting call at Ulta, 852 N. Westover Blvd.
Store employees told police that two male suspects came into the store and “took several bottles of men’s cologne,” an APD incident report stated.
The two suspects left the store and passed all the check out points, the report stated.
The items valued at $716.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.