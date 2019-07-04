Valdosta to spend thousands on historic preservation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is planning to put $43,000 into historic preservation.
This comes after the city announced it will get $13,000 of those dollars from a federal grant.
One of the major parts of the historic district is downtown Valdosta.
City leaders plan to use the money to help them resurvey the historic district in downtown and across Valdosta.
“We know that what we’re doing is absolutely valuable. It translates into dollar value. It makes the area in the local historic district more valuable as a whole, for us to keep this program going. It also preserves the beauty for the general public," said James Horton, Valdosta City Historic Preservation planner.
Horton said this survey should result in an increase in property value. He said it’s an important part of planning for the protection of our history.
Over 1,500 houses will be surveyed one-by-one.
Horton said the city is only one of nine across the state to be awarded a portion of these funds.
