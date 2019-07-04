Valdosta professor to study voter suppression for MIT

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is calling on a Valdosta State University (VSU) professor.
Bernard Tamas will study elections and voter suppression. He teaches political science at VSU. His research centers on election structure bias as a result of gerrymandering.
Gerrymandering is the manipulation of district lines to favor a specific party.
“Security of Democracy is everything. This is what we want, this is what we’re most concerned about. It’s not about whether the Democrats win today or the Republicans win today. It’s about securing democracy," said Tamas.
Tamas said that with the help of an $8,000 grant from MIT, he can look at the district-level election data from the past 150 years. A task the university said has never really been done.
Tamas said he’s excited about his research and he’s eager to give VSU students the opportunity to gain real-world research experience.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.