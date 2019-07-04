Valdosta Police Department swears in new officers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is working hard to address recruitment issues within the police department.
Back in December, the The Valdosta Police Department explained that it’s national trend among law enforcement agencies.
On Wednesday, the department swore in five new recruits from the police academy.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said that recruitment can be an issue because of the pay, the work and even the high standards.
“When you’re out in the community, protecting the community and representing the entire department, we do expect to be the best of the best. Could that be a hindrance to us sometimes? I think it could be for anybody, but we don’t wanna lower our standards. We want to continue to excel and be as professional as we are," said Manahan.
Manahan said new officers go through a three month hiring process, a trip to the police academy and an officer-shadowing program. She said she’s extremely proud of all of her staff and her new recruits.
Manahan said the department has a great future to look forward to.
