‘This road is actually dangerous’: Lee Co. taxpayers want more roads fixed as T-SPLOST money rolls in

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Roads are on the minds of Lee County commissioners, just three days after the fiscal year’s budget went into effect, they’re already discussing how to use T-SPLOST funds.
Paul and Margo Clayton have lived together on Old Leslie Road for decades.
At the end of December, Paul needed medical attention but the road's condition delayed responders.
“Praise God it was not a heart attack," said Margo, Paul’s wife. "Because had it been a heart attack, those minutes that they had to lose rerouting themselves could have been a life or death situation. My husband could have died.”
The Clayton’s said the road is dusty and has even been known to washout.
“But this road is actually dangerous when it’s wet, you slip, you slide,” explained Margo.
Commissioners have been proactive with helping reduce dust and other issues.
“We treated approximately half of that road with calcium chloride. It’s a product that’s used universally across the country to hold dirt roads together and reduce dust. Basically, experimented and we’re pretty positive about the results,” said Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge.
The Claytons said they appreciate what the county has done to the road in the past, but the future should be paving it.
“I mean, once you pave it, it’s done, it’s a done deal. You know you don’t have to send someone out here every time it rains to try and build it back up,” said Margo.
Muggridge said they will continue to discuss road projects as T-SPLOST funds roll in.
“We began collections about four months ago. We received two checks from the department of revenue. Both of those, right in the $200,00 range. We feel like they will continue to go up,” said Muggridge.
Muggridge said Old Leslie Road is one of many being considered for paving.
