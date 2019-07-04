Things to know ahead of Albany celebration & fireworks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany is celebrating Independence Day tonight, with fun for the entire family.
WALB News 10 spoke with officials about the event, and they say they want everyone to come out and enjoy the event — but to do it safely.
There will be portable lighting around for extra lighting during the festivities, and there will also be an increase in police in the area.
Albany-Dougherty County Search and Rescue will be along Front Street.
The fireworks show will last over thirty minutes, and the fireworks will be different than last year’s.
Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins, hopes everyone will come out.
“It is going to be a great evening. Have wonderful vendors that are set up to come in and enjoy and be a part of the festivities as well. Come on out," Gaskins said.
The event including live music starts tonight at 5:30 with the G&S Experience, the Ryan West Band, and After 7. Then the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
If you plan to head to downtown Albany, city leaders want to make sure you plan for road closures.
The Broad Avenue Bridge and Front Street are being closed, which impacts the area around Veterans Park Amphitheatre.
Several more locations will close today, including Pine Avenue at Front Street, the former Albany Herald parking lot at the corner of Washington and Pine, and Broad Avenue from the Hilton Garden Inn to Broad Avenue Bridge.
The Civic Center’s parking lot will be open today, and city leaders say there should be plenty of additional parking downtown for tonight’s event.
