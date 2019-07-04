Shooting suspect caught in Coffee Co.

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - About 10:00 Wednesday morning, July 3, Coffee E911 dispatched deputies to a residence on Ronnie Walker Road, in reference to someone being shot in the head.
Deputies and detectives responded and located the victim, Danny Chaney, who had serious wounds and was transported by helicopter for medical treatment.
Witnesses told deputies that a Josh Wiggins, who lived in a camper trailer at this location, had shot Chaney, and had left in a white Dodge truck.
Detectives from the C.I.D., the Coffee Drug Unit, deputies, and a Ware County unit with a tracking dog responded to Tillman Tanner Road to search for him.
They saw a man run from a vacant mobile home, but he was quickly apprehended, and identified as Josh Wiggins.
Detectives located and recovered a firearm believed to be the weapon used during the assault in a wooded area near where Wiggins was caught.
Wiggins was transported to the Coffee County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault. More charges are pending.
Officials say that luckily, Chaney’s injury does not appear to be life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery.
