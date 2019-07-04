Police: 12-year-old arrested for shooting mother in the head

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that left his mother injured Wednesday morning.
Police say it happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Roman Street.
Officers responded to a medical call at the location regarding an unconscious female. Upon arriving on scene and beginning to render aid, EMS discovered the woman had a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.
During the investigation by Sixth District detectives, it was determined that only the victim’s 12-year-old-son and 2-year-old daughter were present inside the residence when the victim was shot.
A search warrant of the home yielded a semi-automatic firearm in the bedroom of the son, along with a single spent casing.
Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for the boy for attempted second degree murder.
His name was not released.
