‘Our fireworks show will rival any in the state’: Fitzgerald gears up for July 4th celebration

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - If you want to watch fireworks without the hassle, Fitzgerald may have just the thing for you.
The city is in full 4th of July mode as organizers prepare for Thursday’s celebrations.
Mayor Jim Puckett said this will be the biggest fireworks show yet for the city.
Thursday’s activities will kick off at 4 p.m. in Paulk Park on Perry House Road.
“I think there were a couple of cities around that decided not to do theirs and so we had access to some extra fireworks that we normally don’t have. Our fireworks show will rival any in the state of Georgia and it’s gonna be even extra big this year," said Puckett. "We’re excited about it. No admission whatsoever, everything is free of charge.”
See other July 4th events happening around Southwest Georgia here.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.