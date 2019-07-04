More rain for the holiday period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms brought some relief from the sizzling holiday heat and humidity across SWGA. Slow moving areas of rain and storms are possible produced mostly heavy rain and frequent lightning. Remember when thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances hold through the evening but not in all areas.
Expect more rain and thunderstorms through next week. With clouds and rain chances holding the summer heat relaxes with highs low-mid 90s while nights remain warm and muggy with lows mid 70s.
:
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.