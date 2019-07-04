JULY 4TH FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered PM showers & storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Independence Day! All dry this morning with mostly sunny skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely by the afternoon. These will be hit-or-miss so not everyone will see the rain. A few storms could be strong to severe in our far eastern counties. It’s also important to note the heat and humidity continues today. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with feels like readings around 105. There’s a Heat Advisory in effect for our eastern and southeastern counties this afternoon. This is where the heat index will range from 106 to 110. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours.
Cooler air filters in for Friday with highs in the low 90s. Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms are likely. Those rain chances continue into the weekend as highs cool down even more. High temperatures will top out near 90 on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.
Scattered showers and storms are possible into next week with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.