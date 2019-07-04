Harbor Freight officially opens in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new retail chain has officially opened its doors in Albany.
Harbor Freight held it’s grand opening on Wednesday.
Managers said around 200 shoppers were already through the doors by 11 a.m.
One shopper who came through was excited to have a store closer to home.
"Well, I always go to the one in Athens when I visit my daughter there and this one is just so much nicer,” said Lee Geer, a Dawson resident.
Store managers said they held a soft opening a few weeks back.
Harbor Freight is located on Dawson Road.
Managers said all positions at the store are filed but those interested can still apply online for future opportunities.
