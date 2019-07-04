Containers outside SC fireworks shop go up in flames

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A fire broke out outside a fireworks shop off US-21 in Fort Mill, SC, Thursday morning, sending fireworks into the air and closing a nearby road.
Containers outside Davy Jones Fireworks went up in flames, York County deputies say, closing Carowinds Boulevard from Hwy 51 to the I-77 exit ramp for a time.
Viewer Michael Stechschulte was in the area when it happened. He sent video of the unplanned display to WBTV.
Smoke could be seen coming from the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
There’s no word on injuries or what may have sparked the flames.
By 7 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and the road reopened.
