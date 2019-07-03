Valdosta Schools bump bus driver pay

Training for anyone interested in obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL) is offered onsite and with no out-of-pocket expenses. The training begins with classroom education with a written exam, which will give the trainee their CDL permit upon satisfactory completion, followed by under-the-hood training, six hours of driving without students, and six hours of driving with students. After these have all been completed, the trainee will then undergo a road test. Upon successful completion of the road test, the official license will be issued. Most candidates can complete the entire process in four weeks.