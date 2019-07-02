Mother Nature sparks on Independence Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat, humidity continues with virtually little relief. Following highs in the mid-upper 90s and feels like readings 100-105 with Albany topping 106 Tuesday afternoon, isolated showers have cooled a few. Few changes midweek, more hot and humid conditions with isolated showers .
We look for more scattered showers and thunderstorms Independence Day mostly through the afternoon and evening.
Through the 4th of July highs mid-upper 90s with feels like readings 100-105+. We look for more scattered showers and thunderstorms Independence Day through the afternoon and evening. If you’re celebrating the holiday outdoors stay alert and have a plan to seek shelter.
Some evening fireworks may compete with Mother Nature as a few storms may linger until midnight before ending.
An active weather pattern takes over with more rain and storms likely through the weekend into early week. With more clouds and less direct sunshine, we get a break from the unseasonably hot temperatures as highs drop in the low 90s and lows hold mid 70s.
