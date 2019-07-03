Lookout issued for Albany man released from prison

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office officials said they need the community’s help in finding Dadreon Dave immediately.
There is an outstanding murder charge against him, but Dave was released from Autry State Prison on June 19.
He was supposed to be sent to the sheriff’s office to be held in Albany on that murder charge, but an apparent paperwork problem allowed him to be released.
Investigators said paperwork was sent to the Georgia Department of Corrections requesting his return, but they haven’t seen him.
“After being sent a detainer by us which had been acknowledged as being received by the Department of Corrections,” Capt. Craig Dodd, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office investigator, said.
Dodd said that the sheriff only found out Tuesday when Dave was supposed to appear in court to prepare for a murder trial.
WALB was told that sheriff’s office officials have reached out to Autry State prison, but they haven’t heard back.
WALB reached out to the Department of Corrections (DOC) and asked why Dave was released.
They said they are reviewing the steps and processes taken prior to his release.
DOC staff said their top priority is getting Dave back into custody with their fugitive unit agents.
Dave was indicted in 2017 for the death of Demarcus Wright, after a car hit an Albany apartment complex, and Wright’s body was found inside with a gunshot wound.
The state DOC website shows that Dave was serving two years for “violation of other states law” in Dougherty County on October 30, 2017. It also shows that his incarceration began on April 16, 2019 and he served two months, being released on June 19.
The sheriff also wants to talk to Teeyonna Thompson, who may know where he is. She also has probation violations against her.
Dave is said to be armed and dangerous.
Deputies said people in the community have said they’ve seen him since he was released, and they want to know where he is.
Anyone with any information is asked to call (229) 431-3259.
