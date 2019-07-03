Laurence Fishburne Dougherty Co. documentary to highlight the best of our ‘Little, Big City’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Actor Laurence Fishburne is filming a documentary in Albany that will air nationwide.
City leaders said the film will highlight both Dougherty County and Albany as a “Little, Big City.”
It’s a project the Information Matrix film company is doing.
Leaders said Albany was chosen because there is a growing desire of people looking for less congested and more relaxed communities.
The documentary will highlight the Flint Riverquarium, Radium Springs, Civil Rights Museum and the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.
“That’s kind of what the whole segment is shaped around because we don’t have the traffic like most cities, major cities, and all of the hassle and kind of stress of a big city,” Monique Broughton Knight, City of Albany spokesperson, said.
The segment will air on PBS.
The air date will be announced soon.
