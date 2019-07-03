July 4th hot, humid and stormy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat, humidity sizzling across SWGA. Mid-upper 90s with heat indices 100-105+ are providing dangerous conditions not only outside but for those with proper cooling. Heed any warning signs of not feeling well like cramps, chills and profusely sweating. That's when you need to take a break, cool off and drink lots of liquids.
As we celebrate Independence Day, it’ll be just as hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Some strong storms are possible with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Make sure you have plan b in the event storms move on top of your event.
Rain chances and more seasonal low-mid 90s continue through the holiday weekend.
