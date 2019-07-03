Jared Lorenzen dies at age 38

Jared Lorenzen was just 38 years old and was battled kidney and heart issues. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | July 3, 2019 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 12:53 AM

(WAVE) - Former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died, WAVE 3 News has learned.

A family friend confirmed the news to WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor on Wednesday.

Lorenzen, 38, recently was admitted to intensive care at a hospital, and immediately began receiving treatments for several ailments.

He had battled weight issues and other health problems for years.

Lorenzen remains the all-time leading passer in UK school history, throwing for more than 10,000 yards from 2000-2003. He also won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the New York Giants following the 2007 season.

After his NFL days, Lorenzen bounced around playing in semi-pro leagues but his health problems eventually ended his playing career.

Radio host Matt Jones tweeted out a statement from the Lorenzen family:

