Hot, humid & mainly dry Wednesday; higher rain chances July 4th

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Wednesday South Georgia! It’s a rinse and repeat forecast today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like readings will top out near 105 in most areas. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for our southeastern counties where afternoon heat index values will reach 106 to 110. There’s just a slight 20% chance of afternoon & evening rain.