Hot, humid & mainly dry Wednesday; higher rain chances July 4th

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Wednesday South Georgia! It’s a rinse and repeat forecast today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like readings will top out near 105 in most areas. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for our southeastern counties where afternoon heat index values will reach 106 to 110. There’s just a slight 20% chance of afternoon & evening rain.
Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.
Another hot day is on the way for July 4th. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely by afternoon.
Higher rain chances arrive by Friday and continue into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be cooler, back down in the low to mid 90s.
Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances continue into next week with seasonable highs in the low 90s.
