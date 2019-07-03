Haven Brady Jr. wins first national title

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What started as a self defense class is quickly turning into a boxing career.
WALB sat down with Albany native, Haven Brady after competing in the Junior Olympics.
“It was tough,” said Brady.
Returning to the ring for the Junior Olympics Haven Brady Junior.
“I fought in it before and I didn’t come out with the win,” said Brady.
Looking for his first national title victory, Brady spent endless hours inside this gym working on his technique.
“This time I’m going to try harder and try to win the whole thing,” said Brady.
In the final day, Brady faces a familiar opponent.
Losing in their first fight together, Brady was determined to get revenge.
“Well, I knew that was the last fight and I made it this far, so I had to bring the gold medal home,” said Brady.
And so he did.
Brady, now ranked number one in the country for lightweight.
“At first I was surprised, I wasn’t surprised with the win but it just didn’t process that I did win the gold and I’m just thankful,” said Brady.
This win, starts the process of turning pro.
Brady told WALB he wouldn’t be here without learning from his failures first.
“I think I was pushed harder and I have a little bit more experience about the things that happened in the last one. So, I had a heads up on what’s going to happen," said Brady.
Brady told us his next stop is the Eastern Qualifiers for the Junior Olympics.
He said the competition is in October, so training will be starting soon.
