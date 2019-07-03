Have you seen this wanted Homerville man?

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by the Homerville Police Department (HPD) on a number of outstanding warrants, the department said Wednesday.
Brad Rashad Collins, 19, is wanted on robbery, burglary and probation violation charges.
He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Collins is 6′ 2″ and weighs 162 pounds.
He is known to have ties to Valdosta, along with Coffee and Ware counties, and could have fled to one of those areas, HPD said.
Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306.
