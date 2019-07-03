GRAPHIC: Video shows officers pleading with armed man before shooting

ATHENS, Ga. (CNN) - Police have released bodycam video of a dramatic police shooting that left a man dead in Athens, Ga.
Warning: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon.
Athens-Clarke County police said they received multiple calls about a man bleeding and acting erratically.
Three officers responded.
In the bodycam footage, officers can be seen pleading with 23-year-old Aaron Hong to drop his knife.
The officers repeatedly told him, “Don’t do it. We can help you!”
Hong said "just do it."
Police said two of the officers fired when Hong ran toward them with the knife.
They said they tried to use a taser, but Hong charged at them before they could it ready.
Police said Hong got back up after he was shot and charged at one of the officers.
That's when officers fired again, killing Hong.
The two officers who fired at Hong have been placed on routine administrative leave, pending an investigation.
