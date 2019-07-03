DOCO leaders advocate for more funding for MCLB

Dougherty Co., Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are working to get more funding for the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
County Chairman Chris Cohilas, along with members of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, met with state leaders in Washington D.C.
Cohilas said the base is the largest employer in the county, with 4,000 employees.
The commission chairman said they need to keep the base running and hopefully even expand it.
They’re looking to potentially create more jobs and internships.
“MCLB Albany is the most energy efficient (Department of Defense) Installation in the United States of America. That’s a big deal,” said Cohilas.
Cohilas said they showed members of Congress the reasons they should invest federal and state funding into the base.
