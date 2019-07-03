Albany State University names an interim Athletic Director

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University has named an interim Athletic Director.
And they didn’t have too look far to find her.
Just down the hall ASU’s associate AD Jackie Nicholson, is now the interim A-D.
She tells me she's confident her experience with ASU makes her the best for the job, right now.
Nicholson told WALB she’s starting a Ram Fund.
The goal raise 500 thousand dollars in scholarship money for their athletes.
She also hopes being a female AD will inspire other women.
“I think it’s kind of just continuing the path that we have where we have a female AD. Just being a good example for our student-athletes and coaches," said Nicholson. "So, just showing them that they can do this and it is possible, as another female in this seat.”
Nicholson said they are also looking for part time assistant coaches for some of their teams.
She believes having that second coach can make all the difference in the success of a team.
