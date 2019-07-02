Worth Co. ejected crash victim in ‘good condition’

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - A woman is continuing to recover after she was ejected from her car.
Sophia Hollis is now in good condition, according to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital staff.
Hollis and her passenger, Temaka Shelton, were flown to the hospital after a crash on Highway 33, near Bridgeboro Anderson City Road in Worth County.
Both were ejected after the car overturned.
No one else was involved.
We’re still working to find out how Shelton is doing and what caused the crash.
