Wild Adventures hosts Celebrate America Week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is planning a week-long celebration for our country and those who protect and serve it.
Until Sunday, July 7, the park is offering free military admission and discounted admission for those visiting the park with a military member.
Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures spokesperson, said they’re hoping to celebrate America’s independence and freedom alongside those who fight for it.
“That’s right. We’re offering ten dollars off admissions for those visit with a military member and that was important for us to do because when a military member serves, it’s not just them who serve, it’s their family as well," said Floyd.
The free admission includes all active, retired, disabled, and honorably discharged military.
They are also planning a patriotic firework spectacular for July 4th and 5th and a performance by platinum-selling artist Uncle Kracker on July 6.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.