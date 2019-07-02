Wanted Florida man captured in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety told WALB that around 3:30 Monday afternoon, a vehicle entered Decatur County headed north on Faceville Highway, going over 100 miles an hour.
The driver ran off the road several times and hit multiple vehicles along the way, including several in downtown Bainbridge, according to Julie Harris of Bainbridge Public Safety.
The driver then headed to Chason Park, where he jumped out and ran away on foot.
Decatur County deputies and the State Patrol started looking search for the suspect. They soon discovered that they were looking for Anthony B. Cannon of Quincy, Florida.
Then around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies found Cannon off Dempsey Road in West Bainbridge.
Multiple charges are pending, and Cannon is in the Decatur County Jail.
If you have any information on this case, call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038, or the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 248-3044.
