Valdosta Police urges safe travel habits

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) want you to stay safe as you travel for Independence Day.
Millions of people are expected to be on the roads.
VPD wants to remind you that one of the keys to safe holiday travel is making sure that you’re prepared.
Officers suggest adding in extra time in your commute because of the additional expected traffic.
They also suggest making sure you are well rested or set to pull over should you start getting tired.
Lieutenant Scottie Johns, VPD Spokesperson, said following some of these guidelines could mean the difference between life and death.
“You need to be paying attention to where you’re going, especially weekends and holidays like this. No sense in risking your, your family’s life or the people in the other vehicle’s lives," said Johns.
Johns wants to remind citizens to never drink and drive.
Officers also suggest requesting extra officer patrols in your neighborhood while you’re on the road or spending an extended amount of time away from your home.
