Valdosta Fire Dept. gives firework safety tips

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday is approaching and the use of fireworks is on the rise.
The Valdosta Fire Department wants to give people a few tips for a safe and incident-free holiday.
According to the Valdosta Fire Department, far more fires happen on July 4th, than any other holiday in the United States.
We spoke to officials with the Valdosta Fire Department and they have a few guidelines to keep this fire truck from showing up on your front door this Independence Day.
Fire officials said to always be at least 50 feet away from your home when using fireworks.
They also said keep water or a fire extinguisher on hand when using fireworks.
“They are an explosive device and they will go off — sometimes not in a timely manner. So you want to make sure that you are safe and prepared with the use of fireworks," said Valdosta Fire Marshal, James Clinkscales.
Clinkscales said never try to re-use a firework that has already been lit once. They say douse it in water and then throw it away.
Firefighters also said fireworks should not be handled by anyone under the age of 18.
They want to remind everyone that state law only allows for the ignition fireworks until midnight on the holiday.
