Troopers: No significant changes one year after ‘Hands-Free’ law

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol Troopers said there have been no significant changes since July 1 last year, when the distracted driving or ‘hands free’ law was implemented.
We are told troopers at Post 40 in Albany are issuing more and more citations.
While some people are complying with the law, troopers say they are having to crack down on distracted drivers with more fines.
“There are so many violations that we see, it’s hard to tell if its actually taking a toll yet. We are getting people to comply with the law, its just going to take more tickets I guess, that’s all we’re seeing,” said Sergeant Henry Batts at GSP Post 40.
He also wants to remind drivers that troopers will be out this holiday weekend patrolling and checking for distracted driving.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.