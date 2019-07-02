Suspect arrested in Albany car dealership theft, another sought by police

Police responded to Albany Mitsubishi, 1000 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., to a burglary in progress Monday night, an APD incident report stated. The responding officer said he was doing a check of the business when he came across a man with something in his hand, the report stated. The officer tried to make contact with the man, who ran through a shattered glass door. The officer went around to the front of the business and saw the man meet up with another. The two split up and ran away.