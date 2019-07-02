Suspect arrested in Albany car dealership theft, another sought by police

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect was arrested and another is being sought by police after law enforcement responded to a burglary call at an Albany car dealership, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police responded to Albany Mitsubishi, 1000 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., to a burglary in progress Monday night, an APD incident report stated. The responding officer said he was doing a check of the business when he came across a man with something in his hand, the report stated. The officer tried to make contact with the man, who ran through a shattered glass door. The officer went around to the front of the business and saw the man meet up with another. The two split up and ran away.
Kenya Osgood, 19, was taken into custody after a pursuit. During the same pursuit, another suspect shot at the APD officer.
APD officials said the officer took cover briefly but was still able to take Osgood into custody. The officer was not injured.
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the second individual. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Police responded to the dealership in reference to a vehicle theft on Sunday, another APD incident report stated.
A 2018 Dodge Ram and a firearm from a desk in the business were taken.
The surveillance cameras were snatched down from the ceiling and thrown to the ground, the incident report stated.
Four suspects were listed in that incident report.
The Albany Police Department said the two incidents are related.
