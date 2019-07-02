South Health District moves to free HIV testing

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is planning to continue their initiative to offer free HIV testing year-round.
In June, the South Health District has been recognizing National HIV testing day with free clinic testing and field testing sites.
Althea Mims-Daniels, district HIV coordinator, said early detection could mean the difference between HIV and full blown AIDS.
“There is no cure for HIV, therefore if it is caught early enough then we can catch it before it turns into aids, which is the more advanced stage of HIV after it has converted," said Mims.
Mims said when detected early, it is easier to treat and not knowing your status could result in you unknowingly infecting others.
Their next testing event is Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at V-Town Gifts and More.
