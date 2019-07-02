Seniors begin to return home after Valdosta apartment fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - More than 20 seniors and people with disabilities are still waiting to get back in their homes.
An apartment fire rendered their units uninhabitable.
The management team said they’ve called in a team and people with a great deal of equipment, hoping to deal with this tragedy and get people back in their homes.
Just last week, the entire group of residents was displaced, staying with friends and family, or receiving help from the Red Cross and a local church.
Now that number has declined from 100 to 24 residents, waiting to move back in.
Lori Turner, the building property manager, said getting these people back in is their top priority.
“It is our job to make sure that we are providing customer service as a staff, as a team, to get these residents back to their homes, so they can return to their normalcy," said Turner.
Turner said it will take about an entire month to deal with the damage the fire left.
She shared that they sustained a substantial amount of heat, smoke, and water damage.
They’re hoping to have the remainder of this group back in their homes within the next two weeks.
