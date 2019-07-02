Prosecutors investigate, file charges in big Albany cases

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, a hearing will be held for the mother of Janiyah Brooks after the 3-year old died in May.
This comes after an investigation into what Albany police called a "heinous crime of child abuse" that ended her life.
Since Janiyah’s death, her mother, Crystal Brooks, has been in jail without bond.
Tuesday’s hearing will determine if her charges will be modified or if the current charges will be dismissed.
Right now, the 19-year-old mother faces charges of aggravated battery, battery, first degree cruelty to children and giving a false statement.
The hearing will decide if there are reasons to keep Brooks in jail or if she'll be allowed bond.
Prosecutors said they will present evidence to show how Brooks committed the crimes and her role in her daughter’s death.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said a magistrate court judge could modify her charges or release her if evidence shows otherwise.
“If she is bound over, then the next step would be the matter would go before the grand jury. Of course, if the court finds there is not probable cause, then she will be dismissed. The case will be dismissed and she will be discharged,” said Edwards.
"Bound over" means she could remain in jail or post bond for the charges.
Edwards said they are still investigating this case and hope to present this case to the grand jury as soon as possible.
That hearing will be held Tuesday at the Dougherty County Jail and will start at 9 a.m.
Charges against Janiyah's stepfather were recently upgraded.
Gregory Parker, 20, is now facing a felony murder charge in Janiyah’s death.
That’s in addition to charges for aggravated child molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery, battery and first degree cruelty to children.
Prosecutors said an Albany man will now face a felony murder charge after his next door neighbor was stabbed in South Albany.
This comes after the 71-year old victim died Sunday from his injuries during an argument over loud music.
Willie Robinson Junior was initially facing aggravated assault charges prior to Joesph Mallory passing away.
Mallory was stabbed in the head in the 1600 block of Gadsden Drive.
Prosecutors said since Mallory died, charges had to be upgraded immediately.
“And therefore, we believe at this point, there is probable cause. And I’ve already instructed the police to this extent that we should upgrade charges. And I believe they’ve already taken that step to upgrade the charges to felony murder,” said Edwards.
Although Robinson admitted to cutting Mallory, Edwards said he is still innocent until proven otherwise in trial.
