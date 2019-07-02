Norman Park house fire under investigation

By WALB News Team | July 2, 2019 at 1:05 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 1:05 PM

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - A house fire in Norman Park is under investigation, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The house is in the 3000 block of Cool Springs Road.

The fire happened at 1:15 a.m. Friday.

One person lived inside.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not been able to locate the homeowner.

The fire started inside a room at the back of the home but the cause has not been determined, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

