Norman Park house fire under investigation

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - A house fire in Norman Park is under investigation, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The house is in the 3000 block of Cool Springs Road.
The fire happened at 1:15 a.m. Friday.
One person lived inside.
No injuries were reported.
Officials have not been able to locate the homeowner.
The fire started inside a room at the back of the home but the cause has not been determined, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
